STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was little changed at 17,226.56 while the 50-share Nifty index rose 0.11 percent to 5,240.05 in choppy trade. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 1 basis point at 8.62 percent, tracking lower U.S. Treasury yields and build-up of rate cut expectations. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 51.12/14 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 51.14/15, in the absence of clear direction from the stock market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.54 from Monday's close of 7.51 percent, while the one-year rate was at 7.97 percent from 7.96 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 8.95/9.00 percent, higher than Monday's close 8.80/8.90 percent, as demand stayed strong in the first week of the new two-week reporting cycle. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17226.56 0.03 DOLLEX-30 2779.69 0.03 DOLLEX-100 1851.18 0.06 DOLLEX-200 701.9 -0.02 BSE-100 9104.72 0.06 BSE-200 2145.06 -0.02 BSE-500 6729.45 -0.02 BSE MID-CAP 6363.51 -0.36 BSE SMALL-CAP 6797.96 -0.04 BSE AUTO 9964.59 0.14 BSE-CG 10039.45 0.08 BSE-CD 6714.35 0.13 BSE-FMCG 4500.51 0.55 BSE-HC 6594.02 0.05 BSE IPO 1559.29 0.11 BSE-IT 6056.7 0.31 BSE METALS 10949.75 -0.14 BSE OIL & GAS 7946.32 -0.92 BSE POWER 2095.17 -0.44 BSE REALTY 1797.32 0.53 BSE-PSU 7270.97 -0.53 BSE-TECK 3541.89 0.27 BSE BANKEX 11713.93 0.04 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1135.24 -0.15 S&P CNX NIFTY 5240.05 0.11 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)