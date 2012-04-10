STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was little changed at 17,228.59, while the 50-share Nifty index rose 0.11 percent to 5,238.65 as consumer good stocks gained as investors favoured defensive stocks, while oil and gas stocks dropped after a directive from a government regulator to cut gas tariffs in New Delhi raised fears that more similar actions would follow. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was unchanged at 8.63 percent, as traders were on the sidelines ahead of key industrial data due on Thursday, which will offer clues on the movement of interest rates. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was weaker at 51.28/29 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 51.14/15, due to dollar demand from importers while choppy shares gave little direction. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was 1 basis point higher at 7.52 percent, while the one-year rate was unchanged at 7.96 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 9.00/9.05 percent, higher than Monday's close 8.80/8.90 percent, as demand stayed strong in the first week of the new two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------- The June contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 36 rupees at 28,365 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17228.59 0.04 DOLLEX-30 2780.14 0.04 DOLLEX-100 1851.26 0.06 DOLLEX-200 701.92 -0.01 BSE-100 9105.09 0.06 BSE-200 2145.1 -0.01 BSE-500 6729.03 -0.03 BSE MID-CAP 6366.05 -0.32 BSE SMALL-CAP 6782.18 -0.27 BSE AUTO 10031.15 0.81 BSE-CG 9943 -0.88 BSE-CD 6693.01 -0.19 BSE-FMCG 4565.01 1.99 BSE-HC 6594.2 0.05 BSE IPO 1555.04 -0.16 BSE-IT 5979.54 -0.96 BSE METALS 10875.67 -0.82 BSE OIL & GAS 7977.84 -0.52 BSE POWER 2097.53 -0.33 BSE REALTY 1790.44 0.15 BSE-PSU 7272.54 -0.51 BSE-TECK 3509.08 -0.66 BSE BANKEX 11717.73 0.07 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1135.61 -0.12 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI)