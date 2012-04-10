STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 0.13 percent at 17,243.84, while the 50-share Nifty index rose 0.18 percent to 5,243.6, as consumer goods companies such as Hindustan Unilever benefited from a switch to defensive stocks, though oil and gas shares dropped after a government directive to cut gas tariffs in New Delhi. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended down 4 basis points at 8.59 percent, on rumours that limits for foreign institutional investors will be lifted by $5 billion after existing quotas for government bonds have been largely filled. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at a three-month low of 51.4750/4850 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 51.14/15, weighed down by dollar demand from importers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate ended down 1 basis point each at 7.50 percent and 7.95 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate ended down at 8.75/8.80 percent, from Monday's close 8.80/8.90 percent, as demand waned in the latter half of the session. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------- The June contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 62 rupees at 28,391 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17243.84 0.13 DOLLEX-30 2782.46 0.13 DOLLEX-100 1852.44 0.12 DOLLEX-200 702.4 0.06 BSE-100 9110.93 0.13 BSE-200 2146.58 0.06 BSE-500 6734.03 0.05 BSE MID-CAP 6370.45 -0.26 BSE SMALL-CAP 6792.31 -0.12 BSE AUTO 10035.89 0.85 BSE-CG 9936.39 -0.95 BSE-CD 6715.37 0.15 BSE-FMCG 4564.92 1.99 BSE-HC 6587.79 -0.05 BSE IPO 1551.83 -0.36 BSE-IT 5980.82 -0.94 BSE METALS 10866.77 -0.9 BSE OIL & GAS 7969.3 -0.63 BSE POWER 2101.74 -0.13 BSE REALTY 1790.99 0.18 BSE-PSU 7267.15 -0.58 BSE-TECK 3506.98 -0.72 BSE BANKEX 11766.02 0.48 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1134.66 -0.21 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)