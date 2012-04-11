STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.56 percent at 17,147.83, while the 50-share Nifty index fell 0.61 percent to 5,211.65, spooked by tsunami warnings in Indian Ocean and on uncertaninty over rate cuts in the policy review next week. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.54 percent, lower than Tuesday's close of 8.59 percent, on speculation the Reserve Bank of India could announce a cut in the cash reserve ratio on or before its April 17 policy meeting. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was weaker at 51.5100/5200 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 51.475/485, due to a fall in local equities and growing risk aversion. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.54 percent from Tuesday's close of 7.50 percent, while the one-year rate at 7.97 percent from 7.95 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was higher at 8.80/8.85 percent, from Tuesday's close 8.75/8.80 percent, as demand picked up in early trades in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------- The June contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 41 rupees at 28,592 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17147.83 -0.56 DOLLEX-30 2766.25 -0.58 DOLLEX-100 1839.81 -0.68 DOLLEX-200 697.47 -0.7 BSE-100 9048.78 -0.68 BSE-200 2131.52 -0.7 BSE-500 6686.85 -0.7 BSE MID-CAP 6316.58 -0.85 BSE 6772.05 -0.3 SMALL-CAP BSE AUTO 9971.02 -0.65 BSE-CG 9806.54 -1.31 BSE-CD 6640.55 -1.11 BSE-FMCG 4568.85 0.09 BSE-HC 6619.12 0.48 BSE IPO 1545.24 -0.42 BSE-IT 5968.98 -0.2 BSE METALS 10688.7 -1.64 BSE OIL & 7871.89 -1.22 GAS BSE POWER 2078.7 -1.1 BSE REALTY 1777.61 -0.75 BSE-PSU 7238.32 -0.4 BSE-TECK 3487.86 -0.55 BSE BANKEX 11724.57 -0.35 BSE TAS 1124.46 -0.9 SHARIAH ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)