STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed down 0.26 percent at 17,199.4, while the 50-share Nifty index ended 0.32 percent lower at 5,226.85, as a global flare-up of risk aversion hit blue chips such as Reliance Industries, and on rising doubts about whether the central bank will cut rates next week. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.55 percent, easing from Tuesday's close of 8.59 percent, after inching up in early trades as dealers covered short positions. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was weaker at 51.42/43 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 51.475/485, aided by dollar inflows into some companies, but subdued risk appetite on global growth worries limited the recovery. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.54 percent from Tuesday's close of 7.50 percent, while the one-year rate was at 7.98 percent from 7.95 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was higher at 8.80/8.85 percent, from Tuesday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent, as demand picked up in early trades in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------- The June contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 25 rupees at 28,608 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17199.4 -0.26 DOLLEX-30 2775.29 -0.26 DOLLEX-100 1846.01 -0.35 DOLLEX-200 699.74 -0.38 BSE-100 9079.27 -0.35 BSE-200 2138.44 -0.38 BSE-500 6707.13 -0.4 BSE MID-CAP 6330.39 -0.63 BSE 6774.06 -0.27 SMALL-CAP BSE AUTO 9985.58 -0.5 BSE-CG 9854.21 -0.83 BSE-CD 6644.69 -1.05 BSE-FMCG 4569.67 0.1 BSE-HC 6625.68 0.58 BSE IPO 1545.76 -0.39 BSE-IT 5991.98 0.19 BSE METALS 10720.67 -1.34 BSE OIL & 7900.4 -0.86 GAS BSE POWER 2088.31 -0.64 BSE REALTY 1777.21 -0.77 BSE-PSU 7258.17 -0.12 BSE-TECK 3498.12 -0.25 BSE BANKEX 11788.84 0.19 BSE TAS 1126.61 -0.71 SHARIAH (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)