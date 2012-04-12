STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.72 percent at 17,322.67, while the 50-share Nifty index was 0.79 percent higher at 5,268.05, led by banking shares on hopes of a cut in cash reserve ratio next week, and mirroring upbeat sentiment in global markets on easing worries of a funding crunch in the euro zone. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond eased 2 basis points to 8.53 percent on the day on rising expectations for a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India next Tuesday. February industrial output data, due to be released at around 0530 GMT, is eyed for more cues. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 51.32/33 to the dollar, up from the previous close of 51.42/43 on strong local shares and likely dollar inflows into a few domestic companies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both steady at 7.54 percent and 7.98 percent respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was higher at 8.95/9.00 percent, from Wednesday's close of 8.80/8.85 percent, as demand stayed strong in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17322.67 0.72 DOLLEX-30 2795.41 0.72 DOLLEX-100 1861.14 0.82 DOLLEX-200 705.73 0.86 BSE-100 9153.69 0.82 BSE-200 2156.75 0.86 BSE-500 6765.78 0.87 BSE MID-CAP 6399.33 1.09 BSE SMALL-CAP 6841.54 1 BSE AUTO 10064.21 0.79 BSE-CG 9979.28 1.27 BSE-CD 6714.61 1.05 BSE-FMCG 4614.52 0.98 BSE-HC 6641.82 0.24 BSE IPO 1557.5 0.76 BSE-IT 5999.96 0.13 BSE METALS 10875.21 1.44 BSE OIL & GAS 7945.74 0.57 BSE POWER 2114.09 1.23 BSE REALTY 1796.74 1.1 BSE-PSU 7329.59 0.98 BSE-TECK 3510.37 0.35 BSE BANKEX 11934.3 1.23 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1133.73 0.63 S&P CNX NIFTY 5268.05 0.79 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)