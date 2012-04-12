STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index settled up 0.77 percent at 17,332.62, while the 50-share Nifty index was 0.96 percent higher at 5,276.85, as lenders such as ICICI advanced on expectations the central bank will cut interest rates next week after industrial output data was much weaker than expected. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond settled 11 basis points lower at 8.44 percent, as expectation of an interest rate cut next week strengthened after February industrial output data came in weaker than expectations. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended weaker at 51.580/585 to the dollar, from the previous close of 51.42/43, weighed down by dollar demand from local oil refiners and on continued concerns over foreign portfolio flows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 1 basis points at 7.53 percent and the one-year rate was 3 basis points lower at 7.95 percent respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate settled nearly steady at 8.75/8.80 percent, from Wednesday's close of 8.80/8.85 percent, as demand moderated towards the end of the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------- The June contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 39 rupees at 28,563 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17332.62 0.77 DOLLEX-30 2796.79 0.77 DOLLEX-100 1860.93 0.81 DOLLEX-200 705.28 0.79 BSE-100 9152.65 0.81 BSE-200 2155.38 0.79 BSE-500 6760.98 0.8 BSE MID-CAP 6383.95 0.85 BSE SMALL-CAP 6842.25 1.01 BSE AUTO 10110.28 1.25 BSE-CG 9955.45 1.03 BSE-CD 6662.84 0.27 BSE-FMCG 4638.17 1.5 BSE-HC 6625.73 0 BSE IPO 1551.55 0.37 BSE-IT 5923.08 -1.15 BSE METALS 10956.13 2.2 BSE OIL & GAS 7940.72 0.51 BSE POWER 2101.87 0.65 BSE REALTY 1780.36 0.18 BSE-PSU 7307 0.67 BSE-TECK 3470.69 -0.78 BSE BANKEX 11979.99 1.62 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1132.73 0.54 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI)