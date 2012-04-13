STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.29 percent at 17,382.22, while the 50-share Nifty index was 0.39 percent higher at 5,297.3, tracking gains in global peers and on hopes of a 25 basis points rate cut on April 17, as factory output data for February was weaker than expected. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was unchanged at 8.44 percent, as traders were on the sidelines ahead of the 150 billion rupees bond auction slated later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 51.415/425 to the dollar, from the previous close of 51.580/585, on likelihood of revival in risk appetite globally although dollar demand from oil importers may stem gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was unchanged at 7.53 percent, while the one-year rate was 1 basis points lower at 7.94 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rate was lower at 8.65/8.70 percent, from Thursday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent for one-day loans, as demand cooled off towards the end of the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17382.22 0.29 DOLLEX-30 2803.12 0.23 DOLLEX-100 1869.98 0.49 DOLLEX-200 708.81 0.5 BSE-100 9201.46 0.53 BSE-200 2167.08 0.54 BSE-500 6797.18 0.54 BSE MID-CAP 6423.91 0.63 BSE SMALL-CAP 6872.9 0.45 BSE AUTO 10262.31 1.5 BSE-CG 10086.21 1.31 BSE-CD 6742.13 1.19 BSE-FMCG 4722.41 1.82 BSE-HC 6687.5 0.93 BSE IPO 1557.4 0.38 BSE-IT 5611.36 -5.26 BSE METALS 11102.46 1.34 BSE OIL & GAS 8034.36 1.18 BSE POWER 2129.93 1.34 BSE REALTY 1797.21 0.95 BSE-PSU 7381.43 1.02 BSE-TECK 3339.46 -3.78 BSE BANKEX 12146.02 1.39 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1139.65 0.61 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)