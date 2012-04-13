STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.13 percent at 17,354.96, while the 50-share Nifty index was 0.24 percent higher at 5,289.5, led by Reliance industries on bargain hunting. Lenders ICICI Bank and State Bank Of India also notched up gains on rate cut hopes after a weaker-than-expected factory output data. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was 1 basis points lower on the day at 8.43 percent, as traders remained on the sidelines ahead of a 150-billion-rupee bond auction later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 51.375/380 to the dollar, from the previous close of 51.580/585, on hopes of a revival in global risk appetite although dollar demand from oil importers may stem gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.52 from 7.53 percent previously, while the one-year rate was at 7.90 percent from 7.95 percent on Thursday. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rate was lower at 8.65/8.70 percent, from Thursday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent for one-day loans, as demand cooled off towards the end of the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17354.96 0.13 DOLLEX-30 2800.57 0.14 DOLLEX-100 1868.62 0.41 DOLLEX-200 708.38 0.44 BSE-100 9190.5 0.41 BSE-200 2164.85 0.44 BSE-500 6793.24 0.48 BSE MID-CAP 6436.81 0.83 BSE SMALL-CAP 6891.77 0.72 BSE AUTO 10314.98 2.02 BSE-CG 10116.61 1.62 BSE-CD 6715.99 0.8 BSE-FMCG 4690.4 1.13 BSE-HC 6731.63 1.6 BSE IPO 1565.49 0.9 BSE-IT 5537.49 -6.51 BSE METALS 11105.66 1.36 BSE OIL & GAS 8074.78 1.69 BSE POWER 2129.81 1.33 BSE REALTY 1802.77 1.26 BSE-PSU 7391.06 1.15 BSE-TECK 3305.13 -4.77 BSE BANKEX 12113.23 1.11 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1139.95 0.64 S&P CNX NIFTY 5289.5 0.24 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)