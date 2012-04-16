STOCKS

The 30-share benchmark BSE index fell 0.01 percent to 17,092.21, while the 50-share Nifty index was 0.02 percent higher at 5,208.60, as attention shifts to wholesale price inflation data due out later in the morning.

Technology stocks extended falls after Infosys' revenue outlook disappointed last week, though banking shares gained on rising expectations for a cut in the repo rate on Tuesday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond fell 3 basis points to 8.43 percent, on expectations an easing inflation would give the central bank room to cut interest rates on Tuesday.

RUPEE

The rupee weakened to 51.660/665 to the dollar, from the previous close of 51.305, as a surge in Spanish yields reignited worries over Europe's debt crisis, hurting risk appetite and clouding the outlook for capital flows into emerging markets.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.49 percent from 7.51 percent and the one-year rate was at 7.90 percent from 7.91 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day cash rate rose to 8.70/8.80 percent from Friday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent for three-day loans, with caution prevailing ahead of WPI and the RBI meeting.

South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Rafael Nam in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)