US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The country's main 30-share BSE index ended up 0.33 percent at 17,150.95 points while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.36 percent at 5,226.20 points after data showing easing inflation cemented hopes for the first rate cut in three years.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled down 2 basis points at 8.45 percent, after manufacturing inflation slowed sharply, raising expectations the central bank will cut interest rates for the first time in three years.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee closed at 51.59 to the dollar, after hitting 51.7200, its lowest since Jan. 16, as fears that Europe's debt crisis could deepen eroded risk appetite, although a late recovery in local stocks helped the currency recoup some losses.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.48 percent from 7.51 percent on Friday and the one-year rate at 7.92 percent from 7.91 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day call rate was at 8.75/8.80 percent, higher than Friday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent for three-day loans.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Rafael Nam in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.