STOCKS

The country's main 30-share BSE index ended up 0.33 percent at 17,150.95 points while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.36 percent at 5,226.20 points after data showing easing inflation cemented hopes for the first rate cut in three years.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled down 2 basis points at 8.45 percent, after manufacturing inflation slowed sharply, raising expectations the central bank will cut interest rates for the first time in three years.

RUPEE

The rupee closed at 51.59 to the dollar, after hitting 51.7200, its lowest since Jan. 16, as fears that Europe's debt crisis could deepen eroded risk appetite, although a late recovery in local stocks helped the currency recoup some losses.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.48 percent from 7.51 percent on Friday and the one-year rate at 7.92 percent from 7.91 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day call rate was at 8.75/8.80 percent, higher than Friday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent for three-day loans.

South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Rafael Nam in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)