STOCKS

The main 30-share BSE index was down 0.13 percent at 17,129.48 points while the 50-share NSE index fell 0.15 percent at 5,218.2 points, tracking lower Asian peers, with traders cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's rate decision due at around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT).

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.47 percent from its previous close of 8.45 percent, after the central bank warned of persistent upside risks to inflation late Monday. However, traders continue to expect a 25-basis-point cut in the key lending rate on Tuesday.

RUPEE

The rupee was 51.6200/6225 to the dollar from 51.68 to the dollar, tracking gains in the euro, with traders remaining cautious ahead of the central bank's policy later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.51 percent from 7.48 percent on Monday and the one-year rate was at 7.97 percent from 7.92 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day call rate was at 8.80/8.90 percent, higher than Monday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent.

(Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)