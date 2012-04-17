(Please see an important advisory about a change in markets coverage for India by double clicking )

STOCKS

The country's main 30-share BSE index rose 1.2 percent to 17,357.94 points while the 50-share NSE index gained 1.2 percent at 5,289.70 points after the central bank cut the repo rates by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

Yields in benchmark 10-year bonds fell 11 basis points to 8.34 percent from Monday's close, though they had initially fallen as much as to 8.22 percent, the lowest in over a month.

Traders said the initial knee-jerk falls in yields were pared back after the Reserve Bank of India warned about inflationary risks, raising doubts about how soon the central bank will cut the repo rate again.

RUPEE

The rupee was trading at 51.48 compared with Monday's close of 51.68, with analysts saying continued economic concerns, including India's widening curent account deficit, would likely keep the currency under pressure.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The 1-year swap rate lost eight basis points to 7.84 percent from Monday's close, while the 5-year rate fell 6 basis points to 7.42 percent.

CALL MONEY

The one-day call rate closed at 8.50/8.55 percent, compared with Monday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent, above the new repo rate of 8.00 percent.

Traders said the call rate would likely reflect the aggresive cut in the repo rate by Wednesday.

