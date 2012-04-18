(Please see an important advisory about a change in markets coverage for India by double clicking )

STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index rose 0.7 percent to 17,483.23 points while the 50-share NSE index gained 0.8 percent at 5,330.40 points, as lenders extended a rally a day after the central bank slashed its policy repo rate by a steeper-than-expected 50 basis points to 8 percent.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was down 2 basis points to 8.32 percent, as investors continued to welcome the rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India, though it remained above the one-month low of 8.22 percent hit on Tuesday.

Traders are shifting their attention to the treasury bill auction later in the day and federal bond sales on Friday.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee was at 51.45/46 to the dollar, stronger than Tuesday's close of 51.48, as the impact from the RBI's rate cut lingers. However, gains are unlikely to be sustained as markets return their focus on India's economic problems, traders said.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The 1-year swap rate rose 1 basis point to 7.85 percent from Tuesday's close, while the 5-year rate added 1 basis point to 7.43 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The one-day call rate dropped to 8.20/8.30 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.50/8.55 percent, though that was still above the new repo rate of 8.00 percent.

----------------------

Double click on codes in

Reuters MIOR/MIBOR

NSE MIBID/MIBOR

Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread

For Reuters Benchmarks

South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Rafael Nam in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)