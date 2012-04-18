(Please see an important advisory about a change in markets coverage for India by double clicking )

India's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.23 percent, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.22 percent, paring stronger gains.

Traders booked profits on recent out-performers such as ITC , offsetting the advances in shares of auto makers such as Tata Motors, which are expected to offer more attractive financing rates after the central bank cut interest rates.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond rose 3 basis points to 8.37 percent, rebounding from earlier falls that brought yields to as low as 8.30 percent, as traders booked profits and as markets brace for a heavy stream of debt sales.

The rupee was last trading at 51.61/61, compared to Tuesday's close of 51.48, as traders bet on a much more cautious central bank in the months ahead.

The 1-year swap rate rose 2 basis points to 7.86 percent from Tuesday's close, while the 5-year rate added 4 basis point to 7.46 percent.

Lowered expectations for future interest rate cuts are expected to keep short-end rates elevated and the curve slope range-bound, analysts said.

The one-day call rate fell to 8.30/8.35 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.50/8.55 percent, though that was still above the new repo rate of 8.00 percent.

South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)