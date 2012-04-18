(Please see an important advisory about a change in markets coverage for India by double clicking )

India's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.2 percent, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.19 percent, as auto makers advanced on hopes for lower costs for vehicle loans after the central bank cut interest rates, but doubts about future monetary easing led to profit-taking in recent out-performers.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond ended up 2 basis points at 8.36 percent, rebounding from earlier falls that brought yields to as low as 8.30 percent, as traders booked profits and as markets braced for a heavy stream of debt sales.

The rupee closed at its lowest in three months at 51.78/79, compared to Tuesday's close of 51.48, as traders bet on a much more cautious central bank in the months ahead.

The 1-year swap rate ended 3 basis points higher at 7.87 percent from Tuesday's close, while the 5-year rate added 4 basis point to 7.46 percent.

Lowered expectations for future interest rate cuts are expected to keep short-end rates elevated and the curve slope range-bound, analysts said.

The one-day call rate ended lower at 8.35/8.40 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.50/8.55 percent, after an aggressive rate cut by the RBI helped the rate to ease, though it was still above the new repo rate of 8.00 percent.

