STOCKS

-----------------------

India's main 30-share BSE index was marginally up 0.1 percent, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.1 percent, as traders bought Infosys Ltd shares after they fell more than 15 percent in the last five sessions.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was flat at 8.36 percent, ahead of the third debt auction of the fiscal year on Friday. The government is set to sell 160 billion rupees of bonds, as part of its 3.7 trillion rupees supply hitting the market in the fiscal first half.

RUPEE

--------------

Indian rupee extended its fall to touch its weakest level in more than 14 weeks due to investor caution before a key Spanish bond auction and views future rate cuts by Reserve Bank of India might be sparse.

The currency was at 51.895/90 to the dollar after slipping to 51.95, its lowest since Jan. 10. It had closed down at 51.79/79 on Wednesday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The 1-year swap rate was up 1 basis point at 7.88 percent from Wednesday's close, while the 5-year rate was flat at 7.46 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The one-day call rate was marginally lower at 8.20/8.25 percent as against Wednesday's close of 8.35/8.40 percent, after an aggressive rate cut by the RBI helped the rate to ease, though it was still above the new repo rate of 8.00 percent.

