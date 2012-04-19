(Please see an important advisory about a change in markets coverage for India by double clicking )

STOCKS

-----------------------

India's main 30-share BSE index closed up 0.64 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended 0.61 percent higher, as auto stocks extended a rally, while Infosys recovered from recent sharp losses, although plenty of caution remains in the midst of the corporate earnings reporting season.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond closed at 8.41 percent, higher than 8.36 percent, as caution prevailed a day before the third debt auction of the fiscal year, part of a relentless pace of sales from a government with big borrowing plans.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee closed at 52.14/15 to the dollar after slipping to 52.165, its lowest since Jan. 10, erasing all intraday gains as traders bet on a much more cautious central bank now that it has delivered a bigger-than-expected rate cut. It had closed down at 51.78/79 on Wednesday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The 1-year swap rate was up 3 basis points at 7.90 percent from Wednesday's close, while the 5-year rate rose 4 basis points to 7.50 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The one-day call rate was marginally lower at 8.25/8.30 percent as against Wednesday's close of 8.35/8.40 percent, after an aggressive rate cut by the RBI helped the rate to ease, though it was still above the new repo rate of 8.00 percent.

----------------------

Double click on codes in

Reuters MIOR/MIBOR

NSE MIBID/MIBOR

Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread

For Reuters Benchmarks

South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)