(Please see an important advisory about a change in markets
coverage for India by double clicking )
STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index and the 50-share
NSE index were down 0.1 percent each, as Reliance
Industries dropped ahead of its quarterly earnings, due later in
the day, while traders also booked profits on recent gains in
the past four-session winning streak.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was 2
basis points higher at 8.43 percent, ahead of the 160 billion
rupees debt sale later in the day, the first sale of longer
dated paper after the Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates
aggressively this week.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee at 52.00/01 to the dollar, breaching the
psychological 52 mark to hit a new three-month low, though
traders have not seen any sign of intervention. It closed at
52.14/15 on Thursday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The 1-year swap rate was up 1 basis point at
7.91 percent from Thursday's close, while the 5-year rate
was down 1 basis point at 7.49 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The three-day call rate was marginally lower at
8.20/8.30 percent as against Thursday's close of 8.25/8.30
percent for one-day loans, after an aggressive rate cut by the
RBI helped the rate ease, though still above the new repo rate
of 8.00 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)