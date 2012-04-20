(Please see an important advisory about a change in markets coverage for India by double clicking )

STOCKS

India's main 30-share BSE index and the 50-share NSE index were down 0.1 percent each, as Reliance Industries dropped ahead of its quarterly earnings, due later in the day, while traders also booked profits on recent gains in the past four-session winning streak.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was 2 basis points higher at 8.43 percent, ahead of the 160 billion rupees debt sale later in the day, the first sale of longer dated paper after the Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates aggressively this week.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee at 52.00/01 to the dollar, breaching the psychological 52 mark to hit a new three-month low, though traders have not seen any sign of intervention. It closed at 52.14/15 on Thursday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The 1-year swap rate was up 1 basis point at 7.91 percent from Thursday's close, while the 5-year rate was down 1 basis point at 7.49 percent.

CALL MONEY

The three-day call rate was marginally lower at 8.20/8.30 percent as against Thursday's close of 8.25/8.30 percent for one-day loans, after an aggressive rate cut by the RBI helped the rate ease, though still above the new repo rate of 8.00 percent.

