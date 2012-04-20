(Please see an important advisory about a change in markets coverage for India by double clicking )

STOCKS

-----------------------

India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.74 percent and the 50-share NSE index 0.79 percent, due to suspected erroneous trading in Nifty futures.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was 8 basis points higher at 8.49 percent, as profit booking emerged after a 160 billion rupees debt sale.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee at 52.16/17 to the dollar, breaching the psychological 52 mark to hit a new three-month low, though traders have not seen any sign of intervention. It closed at 52.14/15 on Thursday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The 1-year swap rate was up 2 basis points at 7.92 percent from Thursday's close, while the 5-year rate was up 3 basis points at 7.53 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The three-day call rate was marginally lower at 8.20/8.30 percent as against Thursday's close of 8.25/8.30 percent for one-day loans, after an aggressive rate cut by the RBI helped the rate ease, though still above the new repo rate of 8.00 percent.

----------------------

Double click on codes in

Reuters MIOR/MIBOR

NSE MIBID/MIBOR

Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread

For Reuters Benchmarks

South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)