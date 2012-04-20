(Please see an important advisory about a change in markets
coverage for India by double clicking )
STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.74 percent
and the 50-share NSE index 0.79 percent, due to
suspected erroneous trading in Nifty futures.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was 8
basis points higher at 8.49 percent, as profit booking emerged
after a 160 billion rupees debt sale.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee at 52.16/17 to the dollar, breaching the
psychological 52 mark to hit a new three-month low, though
traders have not seen any sign of intervention. It closed at
52.14/15 on Thursday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The 1-year swap rate was up 2 basis points at
7.92 percent from Thursday's close, while the 5-year rate
was up 3 basis points at 7.53 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The three-day call rate was marginally lower at
8.20/8.30 percent as against Thursday's close of 8.25/8.30
percent for one-day loans, after an aggressive rate cut by the
RBI helped the rate ease, though still above the new repo rate
of 8.00 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)