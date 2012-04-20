(Please see an important advisory about a change in markets
STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index closed down 0.74
percent at 17373.84 and the 50-share NSE index ended
0.78 percent lower at 5290.85, as Reliance Industries fell ahead
of its earnings results, while state-run banks declined on
worries about their margins due to a government directive to
lower their lending and deposit rates.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond
closed at 8.54 percent compared with 8.41 percent in the
previous session, as dealers speculated that the two most traded
papers may turn illiquid in the absence of further reissuances.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee ended at 52.07/08 to the dollar, sharply
lower than last week's closing of 51.3050, as investors trimmed
holdings on the country's weak economic outlook and fears more
pain was in store for the currency given limited fiscal and
monetary space for supporting growth.
It closed at 52.14/15 to the dollar on Thursday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The 1-year swap rate rose 5 basis point to
7.95 percent from Thursday's close, while the 5-year rate
added 6 basis points to 7.56 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The three-day call rate closed at 8.30/8.40
percent as against Thursday's close of 8.25/8.30 percent for
one-day loans, as stray deals took place at higher rates towards
the end of the two week reporting cycle.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)