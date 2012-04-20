(Please see an important advisory about a change in markets coverage for India by double clicking )

India's main 30-share BSE index closed down 0.74 percent at 17373.84 and the 50-share NSE index ended 0.78 percent lower at 5290.85, as Reliance Industries fell ahead of its earnings results, while state-run banks declined on worries about their margins due to a government directive to lower their lending and deposit rates.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond closed at 8.54 percent compared with 8.41 percent in the previous session, as dealers speculated that the two most traded papers may turn illiquid in the absence of further reissuances.

The Indian rupee ended at 52.07/08 to the dollar, sharply lower than last week's closing of 51.3050, as investors trimmed holdings on the country's weak economic outlook and fears more pain was in store for the currency given limited fiscal and monetary space for supporting growth.

It closed at 52.14/15 to the dollar on Thursday.

The 1-year swap rate rose 5 basis point to 7.95 percent from Thursday's close, while the 5-year rate added 6 basis points to 7.56 percent.

The three-day call rate closed at 8.30/8.40 percent as against Thursday's close of 8.25/8.30 percent for one-day loans, as stray deals took place at higher rates towards the end of the two week reporting cycle.

