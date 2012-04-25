STOCKS

-----------------------

The main 30-share BSE index fell over 1 percent to 17,040, and the 50-share NSE index 1.02 percent to 5,165 points, after Standard & Poor's revised India outlook to negative from stable and said there were one in three chances of a downgrade.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's 10-Year bond yield rose 4 bps to 8.63 percent after S&P's action.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee fell to 52.64 against the dollar from 52.48 before the action.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The swap rates rose in line with local bond yields. One-year swap rate was at 7.98 percent, up 2 bps from Tuesday's close, and 5-year rate at 7.65 percent, up 5 bp s .

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The inter-bank call money rate at 8.35/8.40 percent, flat at the previous close.

