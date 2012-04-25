US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
The main 30-share BSE index fell over 1 percent to 17,040, and the 50-share NSE index 1.02 percent to 5,165 points, after Standard & Poor's revised India outlook to negative from stable and said there were one in three chances of a downgrade.
India's 10-Year bond yield rose 4 bps to 8.63 percent after S&P's action.
The Indian rupee fell to 52.64 against the dollar from 52.48 before the action.
The swap rates rose in line with local bond yields. One-year swap rate was at 7.98 percent, up 2 bps from Tuesday's close, and 5-year rate at 7.65 percent, up 5 bp s .
The inter-bank call money rate at 8.35/8.40 percent, flat at the previous close.
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.