STOCKS

The main 30-share BSE index closed down 0.33 percent at 17,151.29, and the 50-share NSE index ended 0.4 percent lower at 5,202 points, as Wipro dropped after issuing a muted revenue outlook, with broader sentiment further dented after S&P cut its ratings outlook for the country, though the action had been expected.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's 10-year bond yield closed 4 basis points higher at 8.63 percent after S&P's downgrade of the country's ratings outlook to negative from stable.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee recovered some losses to close at 52.54/52.55 to the dollar, from the day's low of 52.75 after S&P cut the country's ratings outlook. Traders expect the rupee to soon resume its falls towards the record low of 54.30 hit in December in light of weak economic fundamentals. The currency closed at 52.68 on Tuesday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The swap rates rose in line with local bond yields. One-year swap rate was at 7.98 percent, up 2 basis points from Tuesday's close, and 5-year rate was at 7.66 percent, up 6 ba s is points.

CALL MONEY

The inter-bank call money rate rose to 8.40/8.45 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.35/8.40 percent as the liquidity deficit remained high amidst continued heavy debt supply.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon