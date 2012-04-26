STOCKS

-----------------------

The main 30-share BSE index up 0.12 percent at 17,171.47, and the 50-share NSE index higher 0.1 percent at 5,205.45 points in choppy trade on derivatives expiry day.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points lower at 8.61 percent on bargain buying after recent fall in debt prices.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee at 52.475/485 to the dollar, helped by weak dollar appetite after dovish comments from the Federal Reserve. The currency closed at 52.54/55 on Wednesday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The one-year swap rate was down 1 bps at 7.97 percent, and 5-year rate was at 7.64 percent, down 2 b a sis points.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The inter-bank call money rate at 8.30/8.35 percent, marginally lower from Wednesday's close of 8.40/8.45 percent, but still above the repo rate as the liquidity deficit remained high amid continued heavy debt supply.

----------------------

Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil