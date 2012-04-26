US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The main 30-share BSE index closed down 0.12 percent at 17,130.67, and the 50-share NSE index ended 0.25 percent lower at 5,189 points as traders took profits in recent outperformers such as Hero MotoCorp, with sentiment still cautious a day after Standard & Poor's cut the country's ratings outlook.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's 10-year bond ended 3 basis points higher at 8.66 percent as traders shed positions to make room for the auction scheduled on Friday.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee closed at 52.55/56 to the dollar from Wednesday's close of 52.54/55, consolidating after recent falls due to selective demand from oil importers, but traders warn the currency is likely to remain under pressure in the near-term.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The one-year swap rate was down 1 basis points at 7.97 percent, and 5-year rate was at 7.64 percent, down 2 b a sis points.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The interbank call money rate ended at 8.10/8.20 percent, sharply lower from Wednesday's close of 8.40/8.45 percent, as demand for cash waned towards the end of the day.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.