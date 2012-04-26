STOCKS

The main 30-share BSE index closed down 0.12 percent at 17,130.67, and the 50-share NSE index ended 0.25 percent lower at 5,189 points as traders took profits in recent outperformers such as Hero MotoCorp, with sentiment still cautious a day after Standard & Poor's cut the country's ratings outlook.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's 10-year bond ended 3 basis points higher at 8.66 percent as traders shed positions to make room for the auction scheduled on Friday.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee closed at 52.55/56 to the dollar from Wednesday's close of 52.54/55, consolidating after recent falls due to selective demand from oil importers, but traders warn the currency is likely to remain under pressure in the near-term.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The one-year swap rate was down 1 basis points at 7.97 percent, and 5-year rate was at 7.64 percent, down 2 b a sis points.

CALL MONEY

The interbank call money rate ended at 8.10/8.20 percent, sharply lower from Wednesday's close of 8.40/8.45 percent, as demand for cash waned towards the end of the day.

South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)