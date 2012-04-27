STOCKS

The main 30-share BSE index up 0.5 percent at 17,216.53 and the 50-share NSE index up 0.52 percent at 5,216.10 points led by gains in banking stocks, specifically India's top private lender ICICI Bank, which rose 1.7 percent on hopes Q4 earnings will top estimates.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point to 8.65 percent ahead of a 160 billion rupees ($3.05 billion) debt sale.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee at 52.59/60 to the dollar, down from Thursday's close of 52.55/56 due to some dollar demand from oil importers, but positive local stocks deflect some pressure. Nonetheless, the currency is likely to remain under pressure in the near term due to weak economic picture.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The one-year swap rate was down 2 basis points at 7.95 percent, and 5-year rate at 7.61 percent, down 3 basis points.

CALL MONEY

The interbank call money rate climbed higher to 8.30/8.35 percent due to three-day fund needs. It had closed at 8.10/8.20 percent on Thursday for one-day loans.

South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)