STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.09 percent at 16,724.62, while the 50-share Nifty was 0.09 percent weaker at 5,044.25, dragged down by Reliance Industries that fell after reporting late on Friday its first quarterly drop in profit in more than two years. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was steady at 8.18 percent, as traders were cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review release on Tuesday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was marginally weaker at 50.37/38, compared with 50.32/33 on Friday, due to negative local shares. Traders expect the currency to be in a narrow band before the RBI policy review. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was little changed, down 1 basis point at 7.25 percent, and the one-year swap rate was 3 basis points lower at 7.98 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate rose to 9.05-9.10 percent, compared with 8.80/8.85 percent for three-day loans on Friday, as demand for funds was stronger from banks to meet reserve needs in early trades. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16724.62 -0.09 DOLLEX-30 2728.39 0.14 DOLLEX-100 1789.96 0.34 DOLLEX-200 673.03 0.38 BSE-100 8710.7 0.14 BSE-200 2035.2 0.19 BSE-500 6361.11 0.27 BSE MID-CAP 5711.32 0.55 BSE SMALL-CAP 6299.93 0.36 BSE AUTO 8868.46 0.56 BSE-CG 9820.24 0.14 BSE-CD 5851.63 0.87 BSE-FMCG 4036.11 0.03 BSE-HC 6187.18 0.3 BSE IPO 1449.39 -0.01 BSE-IT 5550.35 0.92 BSE METALS 11204.74 0.06 BSE OIL & GAS 8161.58 -1.96 BSE POWER 2098.38 1 BSE REALTY 1708.99 0.07 BSE-PSU 7246.67 0.27 BSE-TECK 3320.12 0.82 BSE BANKEX 11007.02 0.87 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1086.87 0.17 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)