STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.08 percent at 16,725.44, while the 50-share Nifty was 0.05 percent weaker at 5,046.3, in choppy trade, as Reliance Industries' first quarterly profit drop in two years soured sentiment and capped gains in the main index, amid weak trading ahead of derivatives expiry later this week. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.19 percent, up from Friday's close of 8.18 percent, as traders prune positions a day prior to the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was strong at 50.20/21, compared with 50.32/33 on Friday, as robust dollar flows offset choppy local shares. Traders expect the currency to be in a narrow band before the RBI policy review on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.25 percent from 7.26 percent on Friday, and the one-year swap rate was at 7.97 percent from 8.01 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate rose to 9.00/9.10 percent, compared with 8.80/8.85 percent from Friday, as demand for funds was stronger from banks to meet reserve needs in early trades. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 73 rupees at 27,563 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16725.44 -0.08 DOLLEX-30 2735.31 0.39 DOLLEX-100 1794.59 0.6 DOLLEX-200 674.89 0.65 BSE-100 8709.28 0.13 BSE-200 2035.15 0.19 BSE-500 6357.81 0.22 BSE MID-CAP 5714.63 0.61 BSE SMALL-CAP 6319.62 0.67 BSE AUTO 8817.35 -0.02 BSE-CG 9711.94 -0.97 BSE-CD 5843.04 0.72 BSE-FMCG 4047.61 0.31 BSE-HC 6203.18 0.56 BSE IPO 1444.8 -0.32 BSE-IT 5539.34 0.72 BSE METALS 11000.13 -1.76 BSE OIL & GAS 8168.83 -1.88 BSE POWER 2096.57 0.91 BSE REALTY 1709.47 0.1 BSE-PSU 7241.74 0.2 BSE-TECK 3322.8 0.9 BSE BANKEX 11039.18 1.16 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1085.74 0.06 S&P CNX NIFTY 5046.3 -0.05