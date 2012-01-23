STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 0.08 percent at 16,751.73, while the 50-share Nifty closed 0.05 percent weaker at 5,046.25, as gains in banking and consumer goods stocks were offset by a decline in Reliance Industries after it reported its first quarterly profit fall in two years. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was 8.17 percent from Friday's close of 8.18 percent, as traders were cautious on the eve of the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was strong at 50.08/09, compared with 50.32/33 on Friday, as robust dollar flows offset choppy local shares, but dollar demand from oil importers capped gains. Traders expect the currency to be in a narrow band before the RBI policy review on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.24 percent from 7.26 percent on Friday, and the one-year swap rate was at 7.96 percent from 8.01 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate rose to 8.95/9.05 percent, from 8.80/8.85 percent at Friday's close, as demand for funds was stronger from banks to meet reserve needs in early trades. It ended at 8.50/60 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 57 rupees at 27,547 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16751.73 0.08 DOLLEX-30 2741.31 0.61 DOLLEX-100 1793.96 0.56 DOLLEX-200 674.32 0.57 BSE-100 8700.16 0.02 BSE-200 2032.01 0.03 BSE-500 6346.06 0.03 BSE MID-CAP 5683.2 0.06 BSE SMALL-CAP 6294.01 0.27 BSE AUTO 8862.1 0.49 BSE-CG 9882.13 0.77 BSE-CD 5770.48 -0.53 BSE-FMCG 4068.46 0.83 BSE-HC 6162.35 -0.1 BSE IPO 1439.01 -0.72 BSE-IT 5520.82 0.38 BSE METALS 10966.9 -2.06 BSE OIL & GAS 8186.47 -1.66 BSE POWER 2092.9 0.73 BSE REALTY 1721.76 0.82 BSE-PSU 7216 -0.15 BSE-TECK 3319.64 0.81 BSE BANKEX 10935.12 0.21 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1087.94 0.27 S&P CNX NIFTY 5046.25 -0.05 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)