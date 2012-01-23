STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 0.08 percent at 16,751.73, while the 50-share Nifty closed 0.05 percent weaker at 5,046.25, as gains in banking and consumer goods stocks were offset by a decline in Reliance Industries after it reported its first quarterly profit fall in two years. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended at 8.17 percent from Friday's close of 8.18 percent, as traders were wary of taking new positions a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's quarterly policy review. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at its 10-week high of 50.09/10, compared with 50.32/33 on Friday, aided by dollar flows, which helped the currency navigate the impact of choppy local shares and demand from oil refiners. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.23 percent lower than 7.26 percent on Friday, and the one-year swap rate closed at 7.93 percent from 8.01 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate closed at 8.60/8.65 percent, lower than 8.80/8.85 percent at Friday's close, as demand for funds eased towards later part of the day. It ended at 8.50/60 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 56 rupees at 27,546 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16751.73 0.08 DOLLEX-30 2741.31 0.61 DOLLEX-100 1793.96 0.56 DOLLEX-200 674.32 0.57 BSE-100 8700.16 0.02 BSE-200 2032.01 0.03 BSE-500 6346.06 0.03 BSE MID-CAP 5683.2 0.06 BSE SMALL-CAP 6294.01 0.27 BSE AUTO 8862.1 0.49 BSE-CG 9882.13 0.77 BSE-CD 5770.48 -0.53 BSE-FMCG 4068.46 0.83 BSE-HC 6162.35 -0.1 BSE IPO 1439.01 -0.72 BSE-IT 5520.82 0.38 BSE METALS 10966.9 -2.06 BSE OIL & GAS 8186.47 -1.66 BSE POWER 2092.9 0.73 BSE REALTY 1721.76 0.82 BSE-PSU 7216 -0.15 BSE-TECK 3319.64 0.81 BSE BANKEX 10935.12 0.21 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1087.94 0.27 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)