STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.27 percent at 16,796.67, while the 50-share Nifty rose 0.28 percent to 5,060.15, led by engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's rate decision due at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 1 basis point at 8.16 percent. Late on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India said the growth outlook and business climate have weakened but warned of upward risks to inflation, reinforcing expectations it will keep interest rates on hold. RUPEE -------------- The rupee steadied after strengthening past 50 to the dollar for the first time in 10 weeks. The currency was at 50.07/08, compared with 50.09/10 on Monday, as dollar demand from oil importers capped gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year swap rate were both down 2 basis points, at 7.21 and 7.91 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate was stronger at 8.95/9.00 percent, up from 8.60/8.65 percent on Monday, as demand for funds was robust. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16796.67 0.27 DOLLEX-30 2753.42 0.44 DOLLEX-100 1802.53 0.48 DOLLEX-200 677.53 0.48 BSE-100 8726.94 0.31 BSE-200 2038.21 0.31 BSE-500 6365.8 0.31 BSE MID-CAP 5702.22 0.33 BSE SMALL-CAP 6317.67 0.38 BSE AUTO 8841.92 -0.23 BSE-CG 10021.5 1.41 BSE-CD 5835.73 1.13 BSE-FMCG 4077.64 0.23 BSE-HC 6185.1 0.37 BSE IPO 1444.06 0.35 BSE-IT 5537.02 0.29 BSE METALS 10945.29 -0.2 BSE OIL & GAS 8206.56 0.25 BSE POWER 2096.25 0.16 BSE REALTY 1723.41 0.1 BSE-PSU 7211.2 -0.07 BSE-TECK 3333.11 0.41 BSE BANKEX 10987.83 0.48 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1091.46 0.32 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)