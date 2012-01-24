STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 1.47 percent at 16,998.77, while the 50-share Nifty rose 1.59 percent to 5,126.55, following the Reserve Bank of India's decision to cut the banks' cash reserve ratio. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond pulled back from the day's lows seen post the cut in CRR, to be at 8.16 percent, compared with 8.17 percent on Monday. The market waded through uncertainty over future debt buybacks in the absence of clues in the RBI policy. RUPEE -------------- The rupee gained further to be at new 10-week high of 49.98/99 to the dollar tracking the rise in local equities after the RBI review. The Indian currency had settled at 50.09/10 on Monday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 3 basis points at 7.26 percent, while the one-year swap rate was up 1 basis point at 7.94 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate pulled back from early highs to be marginally up at 8.70/8.80 percent, from 8.60/8.65 percent on Monday, as demand for funds persisted. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 13 rupees at 27,497 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16998.77 1.47 DOLLEX-30 2792.51 1.87 DOLLEX-100 1830.07 2.01 DOLLEX-200 687.71 1.99 BSE-100 8840.78 1.62 BSE-200 2064.3 1.59 BSE-500 6442.37 1.52 BSE MID-CAP 5755.46 1.27 BSE SMALL-CAP 6335.2 0.65 BSE AUTO 8951.59 1.01 BSE-CG 10198.39 3.2 BSE-CD 5828.79 1.01 BSE-FMCG 4073.23 0.12 BSE-HC 6205.37 0.7 BSE IPO 1451.51 0.87 BSE-IT 5558.1 0.68 BSE METALS 11186.41 2 BSE OIL & GAS 8264.35 0.95 BSE POWER 2111.37 0.88 BSE REALTY 1766.23 2.58 BSE-PSU 7318.66 1.42 BSE-TECK 3345.92 0.79 BSE BANKEX 11295.69 3.3 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1095.46 0.69 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)