STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 1.46 percent at 16,995.77, while the 50-share Nifty closed 1.61 percent higher at 5,127.35 after the central bank signalled a policy shift towards reviving growth by cutting the cash reserve ratio for banks, boosting appetite for stocks. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended at 8.35 percent, up from 8.17 percent on Monday as traders were disappointed by comments by the RBI governor, fearing a pause in debt buybacks. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended marginally stronger of 50.07/08 to the dollar from Monday's close of 50.09/10, supported by the rise in Indian shares. Dollar demand from oil refiners weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.33 percent, up from 7.23 percent, while the one-year swap rate settled at 8.01 percent, up from 7.93 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate ended at 8.80/8.90 percent, up from 8.60/8.65 percent on Monday, as demand for funds stayed strong and cash supply remained tight. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 81 rupees at 27,429 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16995.77 1.46 DOLLEX-30 2786.52 1.65 DOLLEX-100 1826.46 1.81 DOLLEX-200 686.54 1.81 BSE-100 8841.01 1.62 BSE-200 2064.9 1.62 BSE-500 6444.56 1.55 BSE MID-CAP 5761.91 1.38 BSE SMALL-CAP 6338.01 0.7 BSE AUTO 8998.04 1.53 BSE-CG 10208.7 3.3 BSE-CD 5786.97 0.29 BSE-FMCG 4073.54 0.12 BSE-HC 6194.74 0.53 BSE IPO 1448.46 0.66 BSE-IT 5569.38 0.88 BSE METALS 11162.65 1.78 BSE OIL & GAS 8270.77 1.03 BSE POWER 2112.61 0.94 BSE REALTY 1741.41 1.14 BSE-PSU 7288.69 1.01 BSE-TECK 3354.91 1.06 BSE BANKEX 11286.43 3.21 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1094.94 0.64 S&P CNX NIFTY 5127.35 1.61