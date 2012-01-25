STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index rose 0.42 percent to 17,067.03, while the 50-share Nifty was trading 0.39 percent higher at 5,147.4, a day after the central bank indicated it would support growth, raising expectations for more foreign fund investments. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond 1 basis point higher on the day at 8.36 percent, after the Reserve Bank of India did not announce a debt repurchase for this week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 50.0450/50.0500, little changed from Tuesday's close of 50.07/08, as dollar demand from oil importers offset positive local shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.32 percent from Tuesday's close of 7.33 percent, while the one-year swap rate was at 8.07 percent from 8.02 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call at 8.90/95 percent, up from 8.80/90 percent on Tuesday, as demand for funds stayed strong and cash supply remained tight. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 14 rupees at 27,369 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17067.03 0.42 DOLLEX-30 2799.84 0.48 DOLLEX-100 1837.56 0.61 DOLLEX-200 691.19 0.68 BSE-100 8890.28 0.56 BSE-200 2077.86 0.63 BSE-500 6487.45 0.67 BSE MID-CAP 5825.36 1.1 BSE SMALL-CAP 6416.52 1.24 BSE AUTO 9055.73 0.64 BSE-CG 10171.89 -0.36 BSE-CD 5842.93 0.97 BSE-FMCG 4084.96 0.28 BSE-HC 6219.68 0.4 BSE IPO 1466.7 1.26 BSE-IT 5634.64 1.17 BSE METALS 11275.01 1.01 BSE OIL & GAS 8321.53 0.61 BSE POWER 2121.94 0.44 BSE REALTY 1757.05 0.9 BSE-PSU 7355.55 0.92 BSE-TECK 3392.7 1.13 BSE BANKEX 11303.03 0.15 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1101.05 0.56 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI)