STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index rose 0.52 percent to 17,084.55 and the 50-share Nifty was up 0.54 percent at 5,154.8, on expectations of more foreign fund inflows after the central bank indicated it would support growth. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond fell 4 basis points to 8.31 percent as buying emerged after a sharp sell-off. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was little changed at 50.03/50.04 to the dollar as month-end dollar demand from oil importers offset positive local shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.31 percent from Tuesday's close of 7.33 percent, while the one-year swap rate rose to 8.08 percent from 8.02 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call was at 8.95/9.00 percent from 8.80/90 percent on Tuesday, as demand for funds stayed strong and cash supply remained tight. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 3 rupees at 27,380 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17084.55 0.52 DOLLEX-30 2803.55 0.61 DOLLEX-100 1839.5 0.71 DOLLEX-200 691.74 0.76 BSE-100 8896.12 0.62 BSE-200 2078.67 0.67 BSE-500 6489.2 0.69 BSE MID-CAP 5816.49 0.95 BSE SMALL-CAP 6405.3 1.06 BSE AUTO 9071.15 0.81 BSE-CG 10197.3 -0.11 BSE-CD 5831.72 0.77 BSE-FMCG 4085.76 0.3 BSE-HC 6214.94 0.33 BSE IPO 1467.72 1.33 BSE-IT 5634.33 1.17 BSE METALS 11282.85 1.08 BSE OIL & GAS 8313.61 0.52 BSE POWER 2124.9 0.58 BSE REALTY 1744.02 0.15 BSE-PSU 7369.84 1.11 BSE-TECK 3394 1.17 BSE BANKEX 11332.09 0.4 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1100.45 0.5 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)