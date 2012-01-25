STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 0.48 percent at 17,077.18, while the 50-share Nifty closed 0.6 percent higher at 5,158.3, powered by IT bellwether Infosys , automaker Tata Motors and energy-focused conglomerate Reliance Industries. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended 3 basis points lower on the day at 8.32 percent on some value buying after a sharp sell-off in the previous session, with traders awaiting news on the next bond buyback by the Reserve Bank of India for further direction. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended down at 50.09/10 to the dollar from Tuesday's close of 50.07/08, but pulled back from the day's low of 50.25 on likely intervention from the RBI. Comfort from firm local shares was offset by month-end dollar demand from oil refiners. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.30 percent, down from Tuesday's close of 7.33 percent, while the one-year rate settled at 8.07 percent from 8.02 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Overnight call rates ended up 9.10/9.20 percent from 8.80/90 percent on Tuesday, as demand for funds stayed strong and cash supply remained tight. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 140 rupees at 27,243 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17077.18 0.48 DOLLEX-30 2799.03 0.45 DOLLEX-100 1838.8 0.68 DOLLEX-200 691.74 0.76 BSE-100 8903.4 0.71 BSE-200 2081.18 0.79 BSE-500 6497.43 0.82 BSE MID-CAP 5834.04 1.25 BSE SMALL-CAP 6408.45 1.11 BSE AUTO 9101.61 1.15 BSE-CG 10175.02 -0.33 BSE-CD 5851.82 1.12 BSE-FMCG 4097.07 0.58 BSE-HC 6233.01 0.62 BSE IPO 1471.52 1.59 BSE-IT 5628.3 1.06 BSE METALS 11362.11 1.79 BSE OIL & GAS 8317.66 0.57 BSE POWER 2127.28 0.69 BSE REALTY 1741.62 0.01 BSE-PSU 7379.26 1.24 BSE-TECK 3395.2 1.2 BSE BANKEX 11323.72 0.33 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1100.22 0.48 S&P CNX NIFTY 5158.3 0.6 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Ted Kerr)