STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.77 percent at 17,207.85, while the 50-share Nifty was up 0.62 percent at 5,190.05 on foreign fund inflows. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was up 1 basis point at 8.33 percent, with traders cautious ahead of a debt auction later in the session. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 49.77/78 to the dollar, compared with 50.09/10 on Wednesday as expectations of foreign inflows were bolstered by indications from Greece that it was nearing a debt restructuring deal. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 3 basis points at 7.33 percent, while the one-year rate was up 6 basis points at 8.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day call rates were at 9.00/9.05, down marginally from Wednesday's 9.10/9.20 percent for two-day loans. Demand for funds tapered off as banks were comforted by the RBI's move to inject liquidity into the banking system through a 50-basis-point cut in the cash reserve ratio, which takes effect on Saturday. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17207.85 0.77 DOLLEX-30 2838.41 1.41 DOLLEX-100 1864.34 1.39 DOLLEX-200 701.37 1.39 BSE-100 8968.51 0.73 BSE-200 2096.47 0.73 BSE-500 6545.08 0.73 BSE MID-CAP 5878.62 0.76 BSE SMALL-CAP 6464.15 0.87 BSE AUTO 9191.04 0.98 BSE-CG 10264.79 0.88 BSE-CD 5917.81 1.13 BSE-FMCG 4117.52 0.5 BSE-HC 6259.22 0.42 BSE IPO 1485.11 0.92 BSE-IT 5694.7 1.18 BSE METALS 11616.27 2.24 BSE OIL & GAS 8416.4 1.19 BSE POWER 2143.04 0.74 BSE REALTY 1765.3 1.36 BSE-PSU 7422.1 0.58 BSE-TECK 3432.85 1.11 BSE BANKEX 11289.89 -0.3 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1109.01 0.8