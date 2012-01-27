STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.33 percent at 17,133.22, while the 50-share Nifty was up 0.26 percent at 5,171.6 on expectations improving global risk appetite will draw in more portfolio investments. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 1 basis point at 8.31 percent, with traders cautious ahead of the debt auction outcome later in the session. RUPEE -------------- The rupee strengthened further to be at two-and-a-half-month high of 49.63/64 to the dollar, compared with 50.09/10 on Wednesday aided by local shares. The demand for riskier assets was spurred by hopes Greece will soon reach an agreement to restructure its debt. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 4 basis points at 7.34 percent, while the one-year rate was up 7 basis points at 8.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day call rates were at 9.00/9.10 percent, down marginally from Wednesday's 9.10/9.20 percent for two-day loans. Demand for funds was slightly weaker as banks drew comfort from the RBI's move to inject liquidity into the banking system through a 50-basis-point cut in the cash reserve ratio, which takes effect on Saturday. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 296 rupees at 27,885 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17133.22 0.33 DOLLEX-30 2832.3 1.19 DOLLEX-100 1860.45 1.18 DOLLEX-200 700.06 1.2 BSE-100 8930.44 0.3 BSE-200 2088.01 0.33 BSE-500 6521.11 0.36 BSE MID-CAP 5857.16 0.4 BSE SMALL-CAP 6466.64 0.91 BSE AUTO 9146.88 0.5 BSE-CG 10147.74 -0.27 BSE-CD 5976.02 2.12 BSE-FMCG 4076.73 -0.5 BSE-HC 6238.51 0.09 BSE IPO 1484.36 0.87 BSE-IT 5706.96 1.4 BSE METALS 11534.29 1.52 BSE OIL & GAS 8476.13 1.91 BSE POWER 2122.99 -0.2 BSE REALTY 1713.68 -1.6 BSE-PSU 7399.29 0.27 BSE-TECK 3447.34 1.54 BSE BANKEX 11177.45 -1.29 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1107.45 0.66 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)