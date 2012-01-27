STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index settled 0.92 percent higher at 17,233.98, while the 50-share Nifty ended 0.90 percent up at 5,204.7, as foreign investors continued to buy local stocks on indication of a policy shift towards reviving growth, with an increase in global risk appetite also aiding sentiment. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended up 3 basis points at 8.35 percent, as disappointed traders pruned positions in the absence of a debt buyback by the central bank to support a $2.6 billion bond auction, where underwriters were forced to buy some bonds. RUPEE -------------- The rupee gained for a fourth straight week to settle at 49.3050/3150 to the dollar, as positive local shares, and dollar inflows bolstered the local currency. The rupee had closed at 50.09/10 on Wednesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 2 basis points at 7.32 percent, while the one-year rate was up 6 basis points at 8.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day call rates settled sharply lower at 8.60/8.65 percent, from Wednesday's 9.10/9.20 percent for two-day loans, as demand for funds tapered off towards the end of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 256 rupees at 27,845 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17233.98 0.92 DOLLEX-30 2865.64 2.38 DOLLEX-100 1881.92 2.35 DOLLEX-200 707.93 2.34 BSE-100 8982.13 0.88 BSE-200 2099.47 0.88 BSE-500 6554.58 0.88 BSE MID-CAP 5872.36 0.66 BSE SMALL-CAP 6491.69 1.3 BSE AUTO 9197.33 1.05 BSE-CG 10360.24 1.82 BSE-CD 6000.46 2.54 BSE-FMCG 4063.87 -0.81 BSE-HC 6261.23 0.45 BSE IPO 1484.17 0.86 BSE-IT 5721.74 1.66 BSE METALS 11576.33 1.89 BSE OIL & GAS 8541.42 2.69 BSE POWER 2122.03 -0.25 BSE REALTY 1702.98 -2.22 BSE-PSU 7409 0.4 BSE-TECK 3463.78 2.02 BSE BANKEX 11282.33 -0.37 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1112.87 1.15 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)