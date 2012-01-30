Jan 30 STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.86 percent at 17,086.27 and the 50-share Nifty shed 0.91 percent to 5,157.55, as profit-taking emerged after more than 11 percent rally this month. Top private-sector lender ICICI Bank and state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd led the losses. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond fell 6 basis points to 8.29 percent on speculation the Reserve Bank of India may announce a debt buyback soon to ease tight liquidity and help large government borrowings. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was weaker at 49.4800/4850 to the dollar, compared with 49.3050/3150 at previous close, on the back of lower shares and higher demand for dollars from oil importers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 6 basis points at 7.26 percent, while the one-year rate was down 1 basis point at 8.12 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight cash rates were higher at 9.20/9.25 percent, compared with the three-day call rates at 8.60/8.65 percent, due to spurt in demand in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle amid liquidity tightness. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17086.27 -0.86 DOLLEX-30 2835.22 -1.06 DOLLEX-100 1863.99 -0.95 DOLLEX-200 701.84 -0.86 BSE-100 8915.48 -0.74 BSE-200 2085.85 -0.65 BSE-500 6516.3 -0.58 BSE MID-CAP 5872.59 0 BSE SMALL-CAP 6494.59 0.04 BSE AUTO 9147.58 -0.54 BSE-CG 10189.82 -1.64 BSE-CD 5962.37 -0.63 BSE-FMCG 4067.53 0.09 BSE-HC 6268.84 0.12 BSE IPO 1489.83 0.38 BSE-IT 5707.98 -0.24 BSE METALS 11448.23 -1.11 BSE OIL & GAS 8492.57 -0.57 BSE POWER 2093.74 -1.33 BSE REALTY 1706.31 0.2 BSE-PSU 7382.44 -0.36 BSE-TECK 3439.14 -0.71 BSE BANKEX 11144.16 -1.22 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1108.1 -0.43 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)