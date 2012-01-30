Jan 30 STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 1.54 percent at 16,968.26 and the 50-share Nifty shed 1.59 percent to 5,122.05 on profit-taking, after the index added more than 11 percent so far this month. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond fell 6 basis points to 8.29 percent on expectations that the Reserve Bank of India will announce a debt buyback soon as liquidity in the banking system remains tight despite last week's cut in the cash reserve ratio. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was weaker at 49.52/53 to the dollar, compared with 49.3050/3150 at previous close, as oil import payments picked up and uncertainty about a deal to help debt-ridden Greece drove most Asian equity markets down. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 8 basis points at 7.24 percent, while the one-year rate was down 2 basis points at 8.11 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight cash rates were higher at 9.05/9.10 percent, compared with the three-day call rates at 8.60/8.65 percent. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 21 rupees at 27,969 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16968.26 -1.54 DOLLEX-30 2812.75 -1.85 DOLLEX-100 1849 -1.75 DOLLEX-200 696.27 -1.65 BSE-100 8851.8 -1.45 BSE-200 2071.19 -1.35 BSE-500 6471 -1.28 BSE MID-CAP 5827.41 -0.77 BSE SMALL-CAP 6442.02 -0.77 BSE AUTO 9044.71 -1.66 BSE-CG 10015.56 -3.33 BSE-CD 5896.42 -1.73 BSE-FMCG 4041.25 -0.56 BSE-HC 6256.33 -0.08 BSE IPO 1483.09 -0.07 BSE-IT 5686.26 -0.62 BSE METALS 11441.69 -1.16 BSE OIL & GAS 8451.21 -1.06 BSE POWER 2077.14 -2.12 BSE REALTY 1680.72 -1.31 BSE-PSU 7348.4 -0.82 BSE-TECK 3421.28 -1.23 BSE BANKEX 11039.45 -2.15 BSE TAS 1099.44 -1.21 SHARIAH ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Naryanan in MUMBAI)