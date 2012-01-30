Jan 30 STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 2.15 percent at 16863.3 and the 50-share Nifty closed 2.26 percent lower at 5087.3, snapping a six-session rally, as investors booked profits after concerns over economic growth returned. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond fell 7 basis points to 8.28 percent on expectations the Reserve Bank of India will soon announce a debt buyback to boost liquidity in the banking system that remains tight despite last week's cut in the cash reserve ratio. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was weaker at 49.67/68 to the dollar, compared with 49.3050/3150 at previous close, as oil import payments picked up and uncertainty about a deal to help debt-ridden Greece drove most Asian equity markets down. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 9 basis points at 7.23 percent, while the one-year rate was down 3 basis points at 8.10 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight cash rates were higher at 9.05/9.10 percent, compared with the three-day call rates at 8.60/8.65 percent as demand was strong in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. Tight cash supply added to upward pressure on rates. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was 60 rupees lower at 27,930 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16863.3 -2.15 DOLLEX-30 2789.59 -2.65 DOLLEX-100 1831.2 -2.7 DOLLEX-200 689.18 -2.65 BSE-100 8785.16 -2.19 BSE-200 2054.44 -2.14 BSE-500 6417.22 -2.1 BSE MID-CAP 5756.98 -1.96 BSE SMALL-CAP 6373.59 -1.82 BSE AUTO 9028.18 -1.84 BSE-CG 9784.77 -5.55 BSE-CD 5847.5 -2.55 BSE-FMCG 4033.23 -0.75 BSE-HC 6250.83 -0.17 BSE IPO 1466.73 -1.18 BSE-IT 5689.03 -0.57 BSE METALS 11246.38 -2.85 BSE OIL & GAS 8355.58 -2.18 BSE POWER 2046.81 -3.54 BSE REALTY 1650.21 -3.1 BSE-PSU 7274.51 -1.82 BSE-TECK 3413.64 -1.45 BSE BANKEX 10969.09 -2.78 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1092.64 -1.82 S&P CNX NIFTY 5087.3 -2.26 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)