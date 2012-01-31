STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 1.15 percent at 17,056.98, while the 50-share Nifty was up 1.2 percent at 5,148.4, led by Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank, with sentiment helped by gains in other Asian markets on hopes for a Greek debt deal. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was up 1 basis point at 8.29 percent, as mild profit taking emerged. The yield had eased 7 basis points on Monday, as market hoped for fresh debt buyback to be announced this week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 49.64/49.65 to the dollar, compared with 49.79/80 at the previous close, on positive local shares, and dollar inflow expectation. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 3 basis points at 7.26 percent, while the one-year rate was up 2 basis points at 8.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight cash rates were higher at 9.05/9.15 percent, from 9.00/9.10 percent at previous close, as demand was stronger in early trades. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17056.98 1.15 DOLLEX-30 2819.58 1.08 DOLLEX-100 1851.87 1.13 DOLLEX-200 696.94 1.13 BSE-100 8890.74 1.2 BSE-200 2079.03 1.2 BSE-500 6491.16 1.15 BSE MID-CAP 5817.75 1.06 BSE SMALL-CAP 6430.01 0.89 BSE AUTO 9127.64 1.1 BSE-CG 9820.62 0.37 BSE-CD 5903.71 0.96 BSE-FMCG 4060.2 0.67 BSE-HC 6276.55 0.41 BSE IPO 1472.39 0.39 BSE-IT 5754.59 1.15 BSE METALS 11362.19 1.03 BSE OIL & GAS 8465.49 1.32 BSE POWER 2054.98 0.4 BSE REALTY 1675.59 1.54 BSE-PSU 7336.89 0.86 BSE-TECK 3454.2 1.19 BSE BANKEX 11201.58 2.12 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1102.06 0.86 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in Mumbai)