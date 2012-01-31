BRIEF-Reliance General Insurance board approves listing on exchanges
* Reliance General Insurance (RGI) board approves listing on exchanges
STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.85 percent at 17,007.4, while the 50-share Nifty was up 0.86 percent at 5,130.65, with sentiment helped by gains in other Asian markets on hopes for a Greek debt deal. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was up 3 basis point at 8.31 percent, as profit taking emerged after Monday's rally. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 49.7250/7350 to the dollar, compared with 49.79/80 at the previous close, on positive local shares, and dollar inflow expectation. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 5 basis points at 7.28 percent, while the one-year rate was up 3 basis points at 8.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight cash rates steady at 9.00/9.10 percent, as demand was little changed. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was 105 rupees lower at 28,164 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- SENSEX 17007.4 0.85 DOLLEX-30 2807.51 0.64 DOLLEX-100 1841.21 0.55 DOLLEX-200 692.8 0.53 BSE-100 8851.88 0.76 BSE-200 2069.58 0.74 BSE-500 6462.79 0.71 BSE MID-CAP 5786.76 0.52 BSE SMALL-CAP 6404.59 0.49 BSE AUTO 9082.48 0.6 BSE-CG 9656.82 -1.31 BSE-CD 5884.02 0.62 BSE-FMCG 4062.69 0.73 BSE-HC 6240.24 -0.17 BSE IPO 1471.89 0.35 BSE-IT 5769.54 1.42 BSE METALS 11180.33 -0.59 BSE OIL & GAS 8441.94 1.03 BSE POWER 2041.72 -0.25 BSE REALTY 1665.96 0.95 BSE-PSU 7304.73 0.42 BSE-TECK 3456.35 1.25 BSE BANKEX 11167.47 1.81 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1098.38 0.53 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in Mumbai)
