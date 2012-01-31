STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 1.22 percent at 17,069.87 and the 50-share Nifty rose 1.29 percent to 5,152.9, led by ICICI Bank which jumped more than 5 percent after a sharply better-than-expected 20 percent rise in quarterly profit. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.24 percent from Monday's close of 8.28 percent after a central bank deputy governor said another cut in banks' cash reserve ratio was always an option and open market operations were likely to be used in between policy meets to address any cash shortfall. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 49.42/43 to the dollar, compared with 49.79/80 at the previous close, supported by gains in local shares and improved global risk appetite as fears eased of a possible debt default by Greece. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 2 basis points at 7.25 percent, while the one-year rate rose 1 basis point to 8.12 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight cash rates were steady at 9.00/9.05 percent, but well-above the central bank's repo rate of 8.50 percent, as demand for funds was strong in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was 74 rupees higher at 28,133 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17069.87 1.22 DOLLEX-30 2835.72 1.65 DOLLEX-100 1861.53 1.66 DOLLEX-200 700.83 1.69 BSE-100 8892.89 1.23 BSE-200 2080.31 1.26 BSE-500 6496.63 1.24 BSE MID-CAP 5834.74 1.35 BSE SMALL-CAP 6438.89 1.02 BSE AUTO 9117.5 0.99 BSE-CG 9762.86 -0.22 BSE-CD 5901.35 0.92 BSE-FMCG 4059.78 0.66 BSE-HC 6281.13 0.48 BSE IPO 1478.34 0.79 BSE-IT 5764.84 1.33 BSE METALS 11386.56 1.25 BSE OIL & GAS 8463.61 1.29 BSE POWER 2053.68 0.34 BSE REALTY 1689.93 2.41 BSE-PSU 7323.67 0.68 BSE-TECK 3452.69 1.14 BSE BANKEX 11255.1 2.61 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1101.16 0.78 S&P CNX NIFTY 5152.9 1.29 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in Mumbai)