STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.4 percent at 17,124.79 and the 50-share Nifty was 0.51 percent lower at 5,172.9, as investors turned cautious after a sharp rally in January, with Housing Development Finance Corp and Infosys Ltd leading the losses. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond fell to 8.12 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.27 percent after the central bank said it would buy up to 100 billion rupees of government bonds through open market operations. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was weaker at 49.62/63 to the dollar, from Tuesday's close of 49.44/45, as negative local shares and bleak economic data from the United States hurt risk appetite. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.24 percent from previous close of 7.29 percent, while the one-year rate fell to 8.12 percent from 8.15 percent on Tuesday. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight cash rates were higher at 9.00/9.10 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.60/8.65 percent as demand for funds stayed strong in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle and cash supply tight. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17124.79 -0.4 DOLLEX-30 2831.43 -0.95 DOLLEX-100 1861.98 -0.92 DOLLEX-200 701.05 -0.89 BSE-100 8936.21 -0.38 BSE-200 2090.53 -0.35 BSE-500 6528.61 -0.32 BSE MID-CAP 5872.29 0.01 BSE SMALL-CAP 6485.91 0.35 BSE AUTO 9334.07 1 BSE-CG 9760.64 -1.06 BSE-CD 5840.24 -1.12 BSE-FMCG 4063.41 -0.27 BSE-HC 6324.31 -0.18 BSE IPO 1477.85 -0.25 BSE-IT 5743.14 -0.6 BSE METALS 11519.26 0.18 BSE OIL & GAS 8502.77 0.03 BSE POWER 2066.29 -0.45 BSE REALTY 1692.69 -0.9 BSE-PSU 7335.38 -0.29 BSE-TECK 3456.65 -0.58 BSE BANKEX 11305.78 -0.75 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1107.3 -0.19 S&P CNX NIFTY 5172.9 -0.51 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in Mumbai)