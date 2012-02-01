STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.54 percent at 17,101.32 and the 50-share Nifty was 0.53 percent lower at 5,171.55, as investors took profits after the market rallied more than 11 percent in January, with Housing Development Finance Corp and ICICI Bank leading the fall. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond fell to 8.13 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.27 percent after the central bank said it would buy up to 100 billion rupees of government bonds through open market operations. The RBI's selection of bonds for OMO also stoked buying interest. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was weaker at 49.54/55 to the dollar, from Tuesday's close of 49.44/45, as negative local shares and bleak economic data from the United States hurt risk appetite. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was 7.25 percent compared with its previous close of 7.29 percent, while the one-year rate fell to 8.09 percent from 8.15 percent on Tuesday. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight cash rates were higher at 8.95/9.00 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 8.60/8.65 percent as demand for funds stayed strong in the first week of a two-week reporting cycle and cash supply tight. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 30 rupees at 28,108 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17101.32 -0.54 DOLLEX-30 2834.6 -0.84 DOLLEX-100 1866.44 -0.68 DOLLEX-200 703.35 -0.56 BSE-100 8938.91 -0.35 BSE-200 2093.07 -0.23 BSE-500 6538.99 -0.16 BSE MID-CAP 5908.32 0.62 BSE SMALL-CAP 6531.05 1.05 BSE AUTO 9435.25 2.09 BSE-CG 9901.25 0.37 BSE-CD 5809.46 -1.64 BSE-FMCG 4056.33 -0.44 BSE-HC 6336.25 0 BSE IPO 1479.45 -0.14 BSE-IT 5713.16 -1.12 BSE METALS 11520.45 0.19 BSE OIL & GAS 8493.14 -0.08 BSE POWER 2081.56 0.28 BSE REALTY 1686.33 -1.27 BSE-PSU 7291.6 -0.88 BSE-TECK 3439.74 -1.06 BSE BANKEX 11265.42 -1.1 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1107.93 -0.13 S&P CNX NIFTY 5171.55 -0.53 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in Mumbai)