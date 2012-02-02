STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.92 percent at 17,460.05 and the 50-share Nifty was 0.73 percent higher at 5274.05, as strong manufacturing data from India and China to Germany bolstered risk appetite. Shares in telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular rose by 7 percent and 4 percent respectively after the Supreme Court quashed 122 telecoms licences issued in 2008 in a judgement that is expected to impact their major rivals. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond fell to 8.12 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.14 percent as appetite was supported by the central bank's offer to buy up to 100 billion rupees of government bonds through open market operations on Friday. The RBI's selection of bonds for OMO also aided buying interest. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 49.09/49.10 to the dollar, from Wednesday's close of 49.2650/2750, after hitting a three-month high of 48.9425, aided by strong dollar flows, positive stocks and easing worries over global economy growth. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was 7.28 percent compared with its previous close of 7.30 percent, while the one-year rate fell to 8.10 percent from 8.11 percent on Wednesday. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight cash rates were higher at 8.90/8.95 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 8.85/8.90 percent, as banks' demand for funds was robust in the first week of a two-week reporting cycle and cash supply stayed tight. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 40 rupees at 28,043 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17460.05 0.92 DOLLEX-30 2918.08 1.45 DOLLEX-100 1918.94 1.33 DOLLEX-200 722.6 1.32 BSE-100 9111.53 0.8 BSE-200 2131.91 0.79 BSE-500 6656.55 0.78 BSE MID-CAP 5962.13 0.42 BSE SMALL-CAP 6624.91 0.78 BSE AUTO 9459.31 0.32 BSE-CG 10290.98 1.93 BSE-CD 5845.27 0.28 BSE-FMCG 4073.86 0.02 BSE-HC 6339 -0.08 BSE IPO 1497.13 0.78 BSE-IT 5819.18 0.83 BSE METALS 11998.8 1.34 BSE OIL & GAS 8611.09 0.59 BSE POWER 2139.61 1.44 BSE REALTY 1719.63 -0.32 BSE-PSU 7426.1 1.09 BSE-TECK 3525.36 1.51 BSE BANKEX 11518.57 0.79 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1132.47 1.42 S&P CNX NIFTY 5274.05 0.73 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in Mumbai)