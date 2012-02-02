STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.78 percent at 17,434.95 and the 50-share Nifty was 0.64 percent higher at 5269.2, as strong manufacturing data from India and China to Germany bolstered risk appetite. Shares in telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular rose by 7 percent and 4 percent respectively after the Supreme Court quashed 122 telecoms licences issued in 2008 in a judgement that is expected to impact their major rivals. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond fell to 8.12 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.14 percent as the choice of securities for the central bank's up to 100 billion rupee ($2.04 billion) buying programme on Friday buoyed traders. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 49.10/49.11 to the dollar, after touching 48.9425 --its highest since Nov.1 from Wednesday's close of 49.2650/2750, as dollar inflows remained strong, but the currency gave up most of its early gains after a retreat in local equities. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.26 percent compared with its previous close of 7.30 percent, while the one-year rate fell to 8.06 percent from 8.11 percent on Wednesday. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight cash rates were higher at 8.90/8.95 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 8.85/8.90 percent, as banks' demand for funds was robust in the first week of a two-week reporting cycle and cash supply stayed tight. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 18 rupees at 28,065 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17434.95 0.78 DOLLEX-30 2914.96 1.34 DOLLEX-100 1917.13 1.24 DOLLEX-200 721.96 1.23 BSE-100 9099.19 0.66 BSE-200 2129.16 0.66 BSE-500 6649.78 0.68 BSE MID-CAP 5964.56 0.46 BSE SMALL-CAP 6606.08 0.49 BSE AUTO 9458 0.31 BSE-CG 10245.1 1.48 BSE-CD 5813.87 -0.26 BSE-FMCG 4062.94 -0.25 BSE-HC 6296.17 -0.75 BSE IPO 1491.8 0.42 BSE-IT 5860.73 1.55 BSE METALS 12005.71 1.4 BSE OIL & GAS 8594.61 0.39 BSE POWER 2132.75 1.11 BSE REALTY 1748.41 1.35 BSE-PSU 7406.77 0.83 BSE-TECK 3544.83 2.07 BSE BANKEX 11470.92 0.38 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1132.25 1.4 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in Mumbai)